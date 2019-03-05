Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting Tuesday

Ibaka will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Houston, Raptors radio play-by-play man Eric Smith reports.

As they've done for much of the season, the Raptors will rotate their starting center based on matchups, and Ibaka will get the call Tuesday to go up against Houston's Clint Capela. Marc Gasol had started each of the past two games.

