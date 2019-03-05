Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting Tuesday
Ibaka will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Houston, Raptors radio play-by-play man Eric Smith reports.
As they've done for much of the season, the Raptors will rotate their starting center based on matchups, and Ibaka will get the call Tuesday to go up against Houston's Clint Capela. Marc Gasol had started each of the past two games.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Back in starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Logs 13 points, 15 boards in win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...