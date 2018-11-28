Ibaka will start at center Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas continue to be used as starting centers based on matchup, and coach Nick Nurse seems to feel Ibaka is more suited to start against Marc Gasol. Over the past three games, Ibaka has averaged 13.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 assists in 24.0 minutes. His workload may increase Tuesday based on his status as a starter, however.