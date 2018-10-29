Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starts against Bucks
Ibaka will start at center Monday against the Bucks.
Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas have been swapping in and out of the starting lineup throughout the beginning of the season and that trend will likely continue as coach Nick Nurse plays the matchups.
