Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Stays hot in road upset

Ibaka managed 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in the Raptors' 113-93 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

Ibaka teamed with Kyle Lowry to help make up for the absence of Kawhi Leonard (hip), putting together his third tally of at least 20 points and his first double-double since Nov. 12. The veteran big man has been a rousing success at the center position this season despite being a bit undersized, and he's currently boasting a career-high 16.8 points on his best shooting percentage (54.6) since the 2012-13 campaign.