Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Still out Wednesday
Ibaka (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Ibaka will be sidelined for a ninth straight contest due to a sprained right ankle. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Friday against the Magic.
