Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Strong all-around performance
Ibaka contributed 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes during the Raptors' 107-85 win over the Magic in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday.
Ibaka stepped up with a team-high rebounding total in the blowout win. The veteran big has now turned in a pair of 13-point efforts in the series against his old squad and has been admirably consistent on the boards while pulling down exactly eight rebounds in each contest. Ibaka should continue seeing his allotment of 20-25 minutes in Tuesday's potentially decisive Game 5.
