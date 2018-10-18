Ibaka scored nine points (2-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.

While the veteran big couldn't find his shot Opening Night, Ibaka made his presence felt on the defensive end. Despite coming off the bench, he ended up seeing more minutes than either Pascal Siakam or Jonas Valanciunas did as starters, and Ibaka figures to have a big role in the Raptors' frontcourt rotation this season regardless of whether he's in the starting five or not.