Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Strong defensive effort in win over Cavs
Ibaka scored nine points (2-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.
While the veteran big couldn't find his shot Opening Night, Ibaka made his presence felt on the defensive end. Despite coming off the bench, he ended up seeing more minutes than either Pascal Siakam or Jonas Valanciunas did as starters, and Ibaka figures to have a big role in the Raptors' frontcourt rotation this season regardless of whether he's in the starting five or not.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Resting Thursday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting role proves to be ineffective•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Rejoins starting lineup Monday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...