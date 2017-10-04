Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Struggles from deep Wednesday
Ibaka recorded seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four turnovers across 20 minutes during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Clippers.
Ibaka was rewarded this offseason with a three-year, $65 million contract extension, so he's fully expected to resume his role as the team's floor-stretching big man at the four. He'll also get plenty of time at center as well, providing a solid source of blocks as one of the better rim protectors in the league. With essentially the same roster as last season, with a few exceptions, look for Ibaka to play a relatively similar role once again for the Raptors.
