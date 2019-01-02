Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Struggles with shot in win

Ibaka scored eight points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and collected eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes Tuesday against Utah.

While Ibaka didn't post a spectacular line, he was effective on the glass and added some value by tacking on three assists and a block. He's suffered through a miserable shooting stretch of late, however, knocking down just 37.0 percent of his field goals across his previous four matchups. Given his impressive success from the floor throughout this season (53.8 percent), there's a good chance he'll bounce back within the next few games.