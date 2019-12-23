Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Subdued effort Sunday

Ibaka had just six points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 victory over Dallas.

Ibaka stepped aside Sunday as the bench took over down the stretch. The Raptors were trailing by as many as 30 points before the second unit turned things around. This was a disappointing night for those that added Ibaka, although he is almost certainly going to be better next time around. He had played at least 30 minutes in each of his two previous games and should return to that mark moving forward.