Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Suspended Friday vs. Atlanta

Ibaka has been suspended for one game due to a violation of team rules stemming from an altercation between him and a Raptors' staff member. He will not play Friday against the Hawks.

According to team President Masai Ujiri, "Both parties have apologized. We've discussed this internally as a team, and we won't be discussing it any further." With Ibaka out Friday, more minutes will seemingly be available for the likes of Jonas Valancinuas, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. That said, the last time Ibaka missed time, his workload was largely made up by committee.