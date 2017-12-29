Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Suspended Friday vs. Atlanta
Ibaka has been suspended for one game due to a violation of team rules stemming from an altercation between him and a Raptors' staff member. He will not play Friday against the Hawks.
According to team President Masai Ujiri, "Both parties have apologized. We've discussed this internally as a team, and we won't be discussing it any further." With Ibaka out Friday, more minutes will seemingly be available for the likes of Jonas Valancinuas, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. That said, the last time Ibaka missed time, his workload was largely made up by committee.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 17 points Saturday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 24 points in return•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Out Sunday with sore knee•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...