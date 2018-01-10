Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Suspended one game
Ibaka has been suspended for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to him and Heat forward James Johnson exchanging punches during Tuesday's contest, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ibaka was ejected from Tuesday's game, so a one-game suspension doesn't come as too much of a surprise. In his absence Thursday, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and Lucas Nogueira are all candidates to see extended run.
