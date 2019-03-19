Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Suspension ends
Ibaka is slated to return to action for the Raptors on Wednesday against the Thunder after completing his three-game suspension.
The Raptors went 2-1 during Ibaka's absence, with Marc Gasol stepping into the starting five in his stead and averaging 12.0 points (on 48 percent shooting from the field), 9.7 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.0 steals in 28.3 minutes per game in those contests. Gasol will likely see his playing time drop off a bit now that Ibaka is back in the fold, but it's possible that the former will maintain a spot on the top unit.
