Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Swats aside three in Wednesday's win
Ibaka scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Bulls.
He's starting to make his presence felt on the defensive end again, recording at least three blocks in three of the last four games. Ibaka's averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 boards, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers a game since the beginning of December, and with DeMar DeRozan demanding even more attention from the opposition, Ibaka should continue to see plenty of open looks.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Expected to be available Monday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Suspended Friday vs. Atlanta•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 17 points Saturday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 24 points in return•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...