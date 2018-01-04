Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Swats aside three in Wednesday's win

Ibaka scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Bulls.

He's starting to make his presence felt on the defensive end again, recording at least three blocks in three of the last four games. Ibaka's averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 boards, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers a game since the beginning of December, and with DeMar DeRozan demanding even more attention from the opposition, Ibaka should continue to see plenty of open looks.