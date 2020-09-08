Ibaka was wearing a walking boot Tuesday after twisting his left ankle Monday in the Raptors' 111-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series, Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reports.

Ibaka told reporters that he initially felt as though the issue was minor, but when he woke up Tuesday, he felt more discomfort that expected, according to Blake Murphy of The Athletic. The veteran big man essentially deemed himself questionable for Wednesday's Game 6, noting that he'll wait to see how he feels during the Raptors' morning shootaround. Ibaka finished Game 5 with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and a pair of blocks in 19 minutes.