Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Terrible in loss Wednesday
Ibaka tallied just two points, two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Heat.
Ibaka returned from a one-game absence due to rest, putting forth possibly his worst performance of the season. Prior to this game, he had been on a nice roll, scoring in double-digits in eight consecutive games. His rebounding had also been on the improve along with his blocks. He is certainly not the player he used to be and will require a mid-round pick to secure him in next seasons drafts.
