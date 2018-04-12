Ibaka tallied just two points, two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Heat.

Ibaka returned from a one-game absence due to rest, putting forth possibly his worst performance of the season. Prior to this game, he had been on a nice roll, scoring in double-digits in eight consecutive games. His rebounding had also been on the improve along with his blocks. He is certainly not the player he used to be and will require a mid-round pick to secure him in next seasons drafts.