Raptors' Serge Ibaka: To come off bench Monday
Ibaka will be available off the bench for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It was initially reported that Ibaka would draw the start, but it's since been announced that Jonas Valanciunas will take the court as a member of the starting five. Ibaka and Valanciunas are expected to continue to shift in and out of the starting rotation moving forward.
