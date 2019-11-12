Raptors' Serge Ibaka: To miss reminder of road trip
Ibaka (ankle) will miss the final two games of the road trip after being sent back to Toronto for treatment, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Ibaka's ankle sprain is being described as "pretty severe", by head coach Nick Nurse, so it's unsurprising that he was sent back to Toronto to rehab. According to Lewenberg, the Raptors will have a better idea on a timeline for Ibaka's return based on how he responds to treatment.
