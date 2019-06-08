Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Tremendous in stirring Game 4 victory
Ibaka totaled 20 points 9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 22 minutes during Fridays 105-92 victory over Golden State in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Ibaka came off the bench, playing just 22 minutes, but was certainly a positive for the Raptors, dropping 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting. He added another two blocks, continuing to bring the defense as the Raptors push for their first NBA championship. Ibaka will remember the last time he had a 3-1 lead over the Warriors as a member of the Thunder and will be doing everything in his power to try and avoid the same result Monday.
