Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Turns in terrible Game 2 effort
Ibaka provided two points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during a 128-110 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.
Ibaka was terrible in the Game 2 blowout loss as he missed all of his shots and barely saw the floor. The 12 minutes he received marked the first during this postseason that he hasn't played at least 23 minutes in a game. The poor effort was a continuation of a recent trend, as Ibaka has now scored in single-digits in each of the last six games.
