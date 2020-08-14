Ibaka (knee) was downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

The 30-year-old was originally listed as questionable with the right knee bruise, but it's not much of a surprise Toronto is being cautious for the final seeding game. Ibaka should look to get healthy for the playoff series against the Nets, which begins Monday. OG Anunoby (knee) is also doubtful while Kyle Lowry (rest), Fred VanVleet (rest) and Pasacal Siakam (rest) are out, so the Raptors will rely heavily on their reserves Friday.