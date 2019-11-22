Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Unlikely to play Saturday
Ibaka (ankle) will travel with the team for Saturday's game in Atlanta but isn't expected to play, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
A sprained right ankle has cost Ibaka six straight games and appears likely to cost him a seventh. Chris Boucher should continue to play double-digit minutes in his absence.
