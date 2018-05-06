Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ups production after move to bench Saturday
Ibaka pitched in 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 28 minutes before fouling out during Toronto's 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Ibaka's demotion to the second unit apparently served as a motivator, as the veteran big man arguably put together his best all-around effort since Game 1 of the first-round series against the Wizards. Ibaka's scoring total was his best since that contest, while his rebound haul was his highest since Game 4 of the first round. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will have an opportunity to run with the starters in Monday's critical Game 4, as head coach Dwane Casey may want to once again utilize him as a source of offense off the bench.
