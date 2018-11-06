Ibaka will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Jazz, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Jonas Valanciunas will get the starting nod for Monday's matchup against Rudy Gobert. Ibaka and Valanciunas have alternated starting roles throughout the season based off of matchups, and barring injuries, will likely continue to do so in the future. Even when he comes off the bench, Ibaka's role is largely consistent, and he has averaged 27.7 minutes per game on the season.