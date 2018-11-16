Ibaka will be active for Friday's game against the Celtics, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

As expected, Ibaka has been cleared to play after being sidelined for Wednesday's game with a sore right knee. Ibaka played 34 minutes the last time Toronto played the Celtics, and given the way Boston uses smaller lineups, the big man will likely see more minutes than normal again given his versatility on defense.