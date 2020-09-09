Ibaka (ankle) will play in Wednesday's Game 6 and won't have a minutes restriction, Raptors radio voice Eric Smith reports.

Ibaka was listed as questionable after showing up to his media availability in a walking boot on Tuesday, but the big man will play through the sprained ankle he sustained during Toronto's blowout loss in Game 5. Ibaka was mostly ineffective in that game, but he went for 18 points and seven rebounds in Game 4, and he averaged 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over the first two games of the series.