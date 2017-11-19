Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will play Sunday vs. Wizards
Ibaka (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.
Ibaka missed Friday's game with inflammation in his knee, but it was clearly nothing too serious considering he'll be back on the court Sunday after just a one-game absence. The Raptors haven't announced any sort of restrictions for the big man, so look for Ibaka to start at power forward and see a full complement of minutes in his return. With Ibaka back, look for Pascal Siakam to head back to the bench.
