Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will play Wednesday

Ibaka (knee) said he will take part in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Ibaka missed the team's last game due to a knee injury, though he's apparently shaken it off quickly. During five appearances this season, he's posted 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 27.6 minutes per game -- somewhat underwhelming numbers. Regardless, there's still plenty of the season to go, giving him many opportunities to trend closer to last year's production.