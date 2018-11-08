Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will start Wednesday
Ibaka will draw the start at center in Wednesday's contest against the Kings, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ibaka has been alternating between starting and coming off the bench this season as the Raptors seem to be playing the better match-up this far. Ibaka has averaged 26.5 minutes per game this season.
