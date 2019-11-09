Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Without timetable for return
Ibaka suffered a "pretty bad" sprained ankle in Friday's win over the Pelicans and is without a timetable for return, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
The Raptors were dealt a significant blow with bot Ibaka and Kyle Lowry (hand) going down with injuries Friday. Considering Ibaka doesn't have a firm timetable, it's unclear how long he's expected to miss. On the upper end, the veteran center could be out for multiple weeks and he seems to be a sure shot to miss Sunday's tilt with the Lakers. In Ibaka's stead, expect Chris Boucher to see an uptick in run.
