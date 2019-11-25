Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Won't play Monday
Ibaka (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the 76ers.
As expected, Ibaka will remain sidelined for an eighth straight game as he continues to work his way back from a sprained right ankle. With Ibaka unavailable, Chris Boucher should continue to see time as Toronto's backup center behind Marc Gasol. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Knicks, though coach Nick Nurse suggested the big man is more likely to return over the weekend, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.
