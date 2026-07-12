Raptors' Seth Lundy: Leads all scorers in SL win

Lundy ended with 23 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 102-89 Summer League win over Houston.

Lundy caught fire with the ball in his hands, leading all scorers with 23 points fueled by six triples. The Penn State product chipped in 16 points in Toronto's Las Vegas Summer League opener Friday, though he did so on far less efficient shooting (4-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in a losing effort. Lundy hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2024 and is looking to use the Summer League to earn a contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.