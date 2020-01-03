Raptors' Shamorie Ponds: Back with Raptors 905
Ponds was assigned to the G League on Friday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ponds was brought up to the parent club Sunday, and he logged two minutes and scored five points in Tuesday's matchup with the Cavs. He'll head back down to the G League following Friday's move, where he figures to see more run.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.