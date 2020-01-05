Raptors' Shamorie Ponds: Leads squad with 21 points
Ponds posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and six assists in Saturday's G League win over Grand Rapids.
This was Ponds' first game back in the G League after a short stint with the big club. He posted five points in two minutes of action. The 21-year-old continues to be quite productive in the G League, as he's hit 42.4 percent of field goals this year and averaged 14.3 points per game.
