Ponds posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and six assists in Saturday's G League win over Grand Rapids.

This was Ponds' first game back in the G League after a short stint with the big club. He posted five points in two minutes of action. The 21-year-old continues to be quite productive in the G League, as he's hit 42.4 percent of field goals this year and averaged 14.3 points per game.