Raptors' Shamorie Ponds: Productive off bench
Ponds scored 29 points (12-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT)and brought in five rebounds in Friday's G League win over Long Island.
Despite not starting the contest, Ponds logged 36 minutes since Matt Morgan went 0-4 on his first four FGs. Ponds took advantage of his increased duties and was the hero with the game-winning score in overtime.
