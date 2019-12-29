Raptors' Shamorie Ponds: Recalled from G League
Ponds was recalled from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ponds will provide Toronto with some extra depth for the second half of the back-to-back set with five players on the roster listed as out with injuries. The rookie out of St. John's has appeared in just three contests at the NBA level this season.
