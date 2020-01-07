Raptors' Shamorie Ponds: Rejoins Toronto
The Raptors list Ponds as available for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
As one of the Raptors' two-way players, Ponds is limited to just 45 days at the NBA level this season. Since Fred VanVleet (hamstring) is sitting out Tuesday, Toronto likely viewed it as an optimal time to bring Ponds aboard as a depth option in the backcourt. Ponds has only made four appearances for the Raptors this season, averaging just 2.8 minutes.
