Raptors' Shamorie Ponds: Sent to G-League
Ponds was assigned to the Raptors 905 on Monday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ponds will return to the Raptors' G-league affiliate after a brief stint with his parent club. In two games at the NBA level, Ponds scored four points and dealt two assists in eight total minutes.
