Raptors' Shamorie Ponds: Sitting out in G League
Ponds is sitting out for the G League's Raptors 905 in their game Wednesday against the Maine Red Claws due to a quadriceps injury.
The two-way player has yet to make his NBA debut, and the injury will likely further delay his efforts on that front. Even if Ponds shakes off the injury in time for the 905's next game Saturday versus the Erie BayHawks, it's not expected that he'll be in line for meaningful minutes at the NBA level anytime in the near future.
