Raptors' Shamorie Ponds: Up with parent club
Ponds (quadriceps) has been recalled from the G League and will be active for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ponds has been sidelined in the G League due to a quad injury, but he's returned to health and will be available off the bench if called upon Monday. He's yet to play for Toronto this season.
