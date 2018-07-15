Raptors' Shevon Thompson: Pours in 12 points during SL win

Thompson tallied 12 points (6-8 FG), seven rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes in the Raptors' 87-84 overtime win over the Hornets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Thompson has averaged 8.0 points (on 59.0 percent shooting), 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 block over 17.4 minutes across five summer league games. The seven-footer logged 41 games (five starts) with Raptors 905 in the G-League last season, displaying some solid scoring and rebounding upside with 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 block across 20.3 minutes, but it remains to be seen if he'll be deemed worthy of a training camp invite.