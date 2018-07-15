Raptors' Shevon Thompson: Pours in 12 points during SL win
Thompson tallied 12 points (6-8 FG), seven rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes in the Raptors' 87-84 overtime win over the Hornets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Thompson has averaged 8.0 points (on 59.0 percent shooting), 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 block over 17.4 minutes across five summer league games. The seven-footer logged 41 games (five starts) with Raptors 905 in the G-League last season, displaying some solid scoring and rebounding upside with 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 block across 20.3 minutes, but it remains to be seen if he'll be deemed worthy of a training camp invite.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...