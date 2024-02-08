Dinwiddie was traded from the Nets to the Raptors on Thursday in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dinwiddie served as the Nets' starting point guard to begin the 2023-24 campaign but saw a slight decrease in the production across the board, averaging 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game. Immanuel Quickley has been the starting point guard in Toronto since being traded from New York, so Dinwiddie will likely have to settle for a backup role with his new team.