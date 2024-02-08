Dinwiddie will be waived by Toronto following Thursday's trade from Brooklyn, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Earlier Thursday, the Nets sent Dinwiddie to Toronto in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young, but the Raptors will now part ways with the veteran guard, who will hit the buyout market. Dinwiddie has a $1.5 million bonus tied to games played, which appears to be the primary motivation behind the Raptors' decision to waive him. While Dinwiddie's production has ebbed and flowed throughout the season, he figures to garner significant interest on the buyout market from contending teams in need of experienced guard depth.