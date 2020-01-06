Play

Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Assigned to G League

Johnson was assigned to the Raptors 905 on Monday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was assigned to the G League for the first time this season as the Raptors' G League affiliate is currently strapped for players. He'll likely return to the NBA soon, though he's struggled to find minutes in coach Nick Nurse's rotation.

