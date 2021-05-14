Johnson tallied 35 points (12-22 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Thursday's 114-102 loss to the Bulls.

Johnson turned in one of the team's best stat lines of the season in the loss. With the return of Toronto's starters in doubt for the remainder of the season, one can expect that Johnson will get every opportunity to produce in the final week of regular-season play. His 35-point performance destroys any previous highs over at least a two-year span, and it also marks his first-double-double with the Raptors.