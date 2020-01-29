Play

Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Brief G League stint on tap

Toronto assigned Johnson to the G League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday.

Since Johnson's playing time at the NBA level has been scarce this season, he'll head to the 905 and likely receive some extended minutes in the team's matchup Wednesday with the Grand Rapid Drive. Expect him to rejoin the parent club in Cleveland for Thursday's matchup with the Cavaliers.

