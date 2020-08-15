Johnson exploded for a season-high 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Nuggets.

Johnson came out of nowhere with this explosive performance, as his previous season-high marks were seven points (Aug. 7 against the Celtics) and 17 minutes (Jan. 7 against the Trail Blazers). The Arizona product apparently can produce when given the minutes, but he's expected to have a minimal role off the bench for the Raptors once the playoffs start.