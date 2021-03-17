Johnson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Johnson will resume his usual bench role with Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet back in the starting five after returning from COVID-19 protocols. In 30 appearances off the bench this season, Johnson has averaged 2.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12.5 minutes.
