Johnson tallied 24 points (6-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers.

The 24-year-old has been on fire over his past three games, averaging 24.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in that span. Johnson had totaled just 14 points over his previous five games before his recent three-game hot streak, so it's safe to say he was able to take advantage of his extra minutes and usage with both Kyle Lowry (rest) and Fred VanVleet (rest) out of the lineup. The sixth-year forward enters the 2021 offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and he'll hope to parlay his late-season success into a new NBA contract.