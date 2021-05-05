Johnson posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday in the Raptors' 105-100 loss to the Clippers.

Johnson has logged 30-plus minutes in both of the Raptors' last two games while starting in place of OG Anunoby (calf), but aside from producing some decent defensive production, the 24-year-old's stat lines have mostly been empty. Toronto clearly values what the big-bodied Johnson offers as a wing and post defender, but he'll have little appeal from a fantasy standpoint even if he continues to see sizable minutes over the final week and a half of the regular season.